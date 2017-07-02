The first of this year's provincial silverware is set to be handed out this afternoon in Killarney and Croke Park.

Kerry and Cork renew rivalries at Fitzgerald Stadium at 2pm, with the Kingdom looking to win a fifth Munster football title in a row.

After that, attention turns to Croke Park, where Galway and Wexford meet in a novel Leinster senior hurling championship final. The Tribesmen are looking to win the Bob O'Keefe Cup for the second time since joining the province, while Wexford last claimed provincial honours in 2004.

Kilkenny's 8-time All-Ireland winner Aidan Fogarty and Tipperary football legend Declan Browne joined Paul Collins in studio this morning to preview those games, as well as look back on Saturday night's hurling and football qualifier action.

We also have interviews with Kerry forward Donnchadh Walsh, Galway captain David Burke and Wexford start Lee Chin.

