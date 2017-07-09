It's week 8 of Championship Sunday, and we had plenty to cover.

In hurling this weekend, Waterford ended a 58 year wait for Championship success against Kilkenny, Tipperary got their season back up and running with a hammering of Dublin, and we also looked ahead to today's Munster hurling final between Cork in Clare in Thurles. Tipp legend Eoin Kelly joined us in the studio to talk about all things small-ball.

Leitrim's Emlyn Mulligan provided our football analysis, and we had plenty to cover. His home county exited the championship at the hands of Carlow, while there were also qualifier wins yesterday for Mayo, Donegal, Armagh, Tipperary and Monaghan. This afternoon, Pearse Stadium in Salthill is the venue for the Connacht senior football final between defending champions Galway and Roscommon.

LISTEN BACK BELOW: