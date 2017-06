In this week's Championship Sunday, we look back on Down's memorable win against Monaghan in the Ulster SFC semi-final with Oisin McConville and Peter Canavan, and hear from Eamonn Burns and Malachy O'Rourke.

We preview the Leinster SFC semi-final between Dublin and Westmeath, including interviews with Bernard Brogan and Ger Egan.

And we also look at this weekend's Round 1B qualifiers in the All-Ireland Football Championship.

LISTEN BACK BELOW: