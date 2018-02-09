This week on Premier League Live with Sky Sports we have an exciting double-header in store.

At 3pm we'll be bringing you live commentary from Goodison Park where out of form Everton host Crystal Palace, and where we'll hopefully see Seamus Coleman continue his return to first team action.

Calling the shots on Merseyside will be Phil Kinsella and former Republic of Ireland international Jason McAteer.

Before that though, we're in North London for derby day, as Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal renew their famous rivalry at Wembley.

When the side met in November, the Gunners came out on top, and will visit Spurs in their temporary home knowing they're unbeaten in their last nine visits to Wembley.

They kick off at 12.30pm, and we'll have all the build up from 12.15pm here on todayfm.com/PLL, with Ron Jones and Brian Kerr bringing us commentary live from Wembley.

Click on the Play button at the bottom of your page from 12.15pm this Saturday to listen!