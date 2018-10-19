Premier League Live with Sky Sports turns 20-years-old this weekend, and to celebrate we have two huge games to bring you live and exclusive.

Manchester United featured in our very first game on October 24 1998, as they needed a late Jordi Cruyff equaliser to salvage a 1-1 draw away to Derby County.

This weekend, we'll also be kicking things off with United, who are away to Jose Mourinho's former club Chelsea, who have made a blistering start to life under Maurizio Sarri.

Calling the shots at Stamford Bridge will be Adam Lindsay and former Republic of Ireland manager Brian Kerr.

They kick off at 12.30pm, and we'll have all the build up from 12.15pm ONLINE on todayfm.com/PLL.

Premier League Live will get under way on the RADIO at the usual time of 2pm, and we'll head straight over to Stamford Bridge for the final 20 minutes of action.

After that, we'll cross from West London to East London, as West Ham host Spurs at the London Stadium, with Ian Beach and Gary Breen on commentary for duty in what's bound to be a fiesty derby.

And stay tuned throughout the day, because we'll be celebrating our 20 year anniversary between 5pm and 6pm, speaking to some of our Today FM veterans about their memories of the show.

We'll also chat to former Irish International Lee Carsley, who played for Derby in our first game 20 years ago this week.