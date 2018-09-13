This week on Premier League Live with Sky Sports we have an exciting double-header in store.

At 3pm we'll be bringing you live commentary from St James's Park, where Rafa Benitez's struggling Newcastle host Arsenal, who have recorded back-to-back wins after a slow start under new manager Unai Emery.

Calling the shots on Tyneside will be Dave McIntyre and former Republic of Ireland international Gary Breen.

Before that though, we're at Wembley for what looks like being the biggest game of the season so far. Spurs - who surrendered a lead to lose 2-1 at Watford last time put - host Liverpool, with Jurgen Klopp's side top of the table, after a perfect four wins from four.

They kick off at 12.30pm, and we'll have all the build up from 12.15pm ONLINE on todayfm.com/PLL, with Ian Beach and Brian Kerr bringing us commentary live from Wembley Stadium.

And stay tuned throughout the day, because we'll be welcoming Pat Fenlon into The Boot Room, with the League of Ireland legend telling Philip Egan about his career in football.