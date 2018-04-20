The main topic of discussion on Premier League Live with Sky Sports this Saturday will be Arsene Wenger. The Arsenal manager will leave the club in the summer after 22 years with the Gunners. The 68 year old won three Premier League titles and the FA Cup on seven occasions. Wenger will be hoping to go out on a high by winning the Europa League which would secure Champions League football for his replacement next season. We'll talk about the impact he made on the Premier League in terms of the football he played and the changes he made to the lifestyle of his players. Wenger had some rough afternoons in the dugout in recent years so we'll ask how his 22 year reign will be remembered.

It's FA Cup semi finals weekend so there are only two Premier League games this weekend. Liverpool have a Champions League semi final first leg with Roma at Anfield on Tuesday night so Jurgen Klopp will make changes for tomorrow's game at West Brom. Liverpool have failed to beat the Baggies in their previous two meetings this season and the home team are coming off the back of last week's 1-0 win at Manchester United. Klopp has a decision to make on Mohamed Salah who is on course to win the golden boot but the Liverpool manager suggested he won't be resting the Premier League's top scorer. Darren Moore has picked up four points from two games since Alan Pardew was sacked so Liverpool can expect a tough test.

Ron Jones and Ray Houghton will be in the commentary box at the Hawthorns - that game will be on todayfm.com from 12.15.

Crystal Palace are five points above the relegation zone so they could do with one more win to secure their top flight status. We were at Selhurst Park last weekend for Palace's 3-2 win over Brighton and once again it was a win inspired by Wilfried Zaha. A trip to Watford isn't the most daunting game considering the Hornets have claimed only one point from the last 15 on offer, conceding 15 goals in the process.

Ian Beach and Brian Kerr will call the action for us at Vicarage Road.

Mark Lawrenson is this week's guest in the Boot Room as he looks back on Liverpool's European Cup success from the 1983/4 season when he was part of the side that beat Roma on penalties in the final.

Click on the Play button at the bottom of your page from 12.15pm this Saturday to listen!