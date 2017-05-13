Chelsea are the champions, although it was never really in doubt.

Ever since the start of their incredible 13 game winning run at the end of September, things have started to feel ominous about the Blues winning a sixth league title, and Antonio Conte's side haven't given up top sport since they moved up to the summit in early December.

There have been slip-ups, with defeats to Tottenham, Crystal Palace and Manchester United, but on each occasion the Blues have brushed themselves off and got back to winning ways instantly. They never dwelled on the defeats. The mark of champions.

Conte is now the fourth Italian manager to lead a Premier League team to the title, with all four of those successes coming in the last eight seasons. It's also just the fourth time a manager has lead a team to the title in his first season in charge, joining former Chelsea managers Carlo Ancelotti and Jose Mourinho on the list, along with Manuel Pellegrini at Manchester City.

While most managers seem to be making excuses about needing a season or two to settle into the job, Conte's teething problems seemed over by the end of September.

He spoke to Today FM's Ian Beach in the tunnel last night at the Hawthorns, after the Blues confirmed the title with a 1-0 win against West Brom, and he says that he needed those first two months to get to grip with his new side.

It was also a first title with Chelsea for David Luiz, who rejoined the club from PSG in the summer. Despite winning the FA Cup, Champions League and Europa League during a previous three year spell at the club between 2011 and 2014, Luiz says marking his return with the league title is extra special.

Gary Cahill will pick up his second winners medal next week, having been a part of the side which won the title two seasons ago under Jose Mourinho. The England international says Chelsea have now returned to normality, after last season's disastrous campaign.