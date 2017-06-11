It's week four of Championship Sunday, and the big games are rolling in thick and fast.

Paul Collins was joined live in studio this week by two former All-Ireland football winners to look back and ahead at a busy weekend for the large ball. Dublin's Barry Cahill and Armagh's Oisin McConville peered back over Cork's narrow escape against Tipperary in the Munster football semi final last night, and took an indepth look at today's quarter and semi-finals across all four provinces.

Also, we took in all the reaction from Wexford Park last night, as Davy Fitzgerald's side booked their place in the Leinster final for the first time since 2008.