"The GAA need Wexford going well in the hurling championship".

Their league run may have been ended by Tipperary in the semi-finals, but Davy Fitzgerald's Wexford are threatening to gatecrash the top-table.

While they still have to get past Laois in the provincial quarter-final, the expectation is that they're heading for a Leinster semi-final against Kilkenny, and it's then we'll find out if they really mean business.

Davy Fitzgerald won't be on the sidelines for those games, as he serves his eight-week suspension, but Sky Sports pundit JJ Delaney says that won't prevent the Clare man from putting his unique stamp on the Slaneysiders over the next few weeks.

Delaney spoke to Today FM this afternoon at the launch of Sky Sports' coverage for the 2017 championship, and while the nine-time All-Ireland winner still thinks it's reigning champions Tipperary who are in the driving seat, he reckons they'll have to get right back to the top of their game if they're to retain Liam, with a very difficult route to navigate in Munster.

