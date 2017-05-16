The leaves on the trees are green, the temperatures are rising (slowly), and tin foil sales are beginning to spike; it can only mean championship is on the horizon.

While there has been Leinster hurling action, the first busy weekend of the football season arrives this weekend, with games in Leinster, Connacht and Ulster.

Donegal get their Ulster campaign up and running on Sunday when they meet Antrim in the quarter-finals in Ballybofey, and their former manager Jim McGuinness thinks they'll still have a major say on the 2017 championship, despite a raft of retirements in the off-season.

However, McGuinness still thinks Dublin are the team to beat this season.

Speaking at the launch of Sky's GAA coverage for 2017, McGuinness gave his thoughts on how the season will go, as well as chatting to us about his current role at Celtic, and how it's taught him why professionalism isn't the way forward for the GAA.

Listen in full below: