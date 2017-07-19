Irish sporting legend Padraig Harrington has nothing to prove, but wouldn't it be great to roll back the years?

On the eve of the 146th Open Championship at Royal Birkdale, the winner of the claret jug at this course 9 years ago reflects with John Duggan on that victory and what it takes to be a major golf champion.

Harrington, who finished well at the Scottish Open last weekend, is bidding to win a 4th major at the age of 45.

And he's not one for sitting down in front of the TV and indulging in past glories.

Listen below: