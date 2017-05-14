The Leinster Hurling championship quarter-final lineup has been confirmed, after Laois and Westmeath advanced from the round robin stage.

Laois have been drawn to play Davy Fitzgerald's Wexford, after they got the better of Kerry 2-21 to 3-15 in Tralee.

Eamonn Kelly's side trailed the Kingdom by four points at the break, but outscored them by 1-7 to just a point in the third quarter of the game, eventually holding out for a three point win.

They'll take on the Slaneysiders at O'Moore Park on Saturday May 27th, with Kilkenny in the semis the prize on offer.

Westmeath came into the day bottom of the group, but a 1-18 to 19 points win against Meath saw them finish second and claim the other quarter final spot, where they'll now play neighbours Offaly.

That game also takes place on the 27th of May, with the winner of that comes up against either Dublin or Galway in the last four. They'll face off on the 28th at O'Connor Park in Tullamore.

Today's defeat also means that Meath have been relegated back to to the Christy Ring Cup next year. Westmeath, Kerry and Meath all finished level on 2 points apiece after a win and two defeats apiece, with scoring difference eventually settling them.