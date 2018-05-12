The curtain comes down on another season of Premier League Live with Sky Sports tomorrow on Today FM. We’ll be at Anfield as Liverpool look to secure back to back top four finishes under Jurgen Klopp. Liverpool have only picked up one win from their last five league games but their run to the Champions League final has taken its toll on the squad. Last week’s 1-0 defeat to Chelsea was Liverpool’s fifth game in 16 days so it’s no wonder the players looked tired at Stamford Bridge.

Jurgen Klopp and his players have had all week to prepare for Brighton and Chelsea’s draw at home to Huddersfield on Wednesday has taken a lot of the pressure off Liverpool. If Liverpool avoid defeat it will be the 7th time they’ve remained unbeaten at home across a top-flight season and it would also guarantee Liverpool a top four finish.

We were at the Amex Stadium earlier in the season when Liverpool beat Chris Hughton’s side 5-1. Brighton beat Manchester United 1-0 last week but that was their only win in nine games in all competitions and they have only two away wins in the league all season.

Ron Jones and Brian Kerr will be at Anfield for us tomorrow and we’ll have reporters at all the other grounds on the final day. It’s the last time we’ll hear the voice of Ron Jones in the commentary box on Today FM as he retires after tomorrow’s game. We’ll chat to Ron about some of his favourite moments between 5 and 6. Mark Lawrenson will also join us to reflect on the season from the best goal to the best players.

Among the other games tomorrow afternoon, Chelsea need to win at Newcastle to have any chance of finishing in the top four. Arsene Wenger’s last game as Arsenal manager is away to Huddersfield. Southampton host Champions Manchester City who can finish the season on 100 points. Swansea are at home to Stoke – for the Swans to avoid relegation, they need to win big and hope Southampton suffer a heavy defeat against City.

We’ll also have a chance to win tickets to a Premier League game of your choice next season for you and a friend with thanks to Carling, the Official Beer of the Premier League. Flights, accommodation and €250 spend money are all included.

Premier League Live with Sky Sports on Today FM on Sunday from 2-6pm.