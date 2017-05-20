Liverpool v Middlesbrough on Premier League Live

Today FM will be at Anfield for the final day of the 2016/17 Premier League season. Chelsea have already been crowned champions while Sunderland, Middlesbrough and Hull have all been relegated so there's only one bit of business to be wrapped up.

Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal are all hoping to join Chelsea and Tottenham in next season's Champions League. Third placed City are in the box seat heading to Watford, knowing a point will secure fourth place and it could even be enough to hold onto third spot depending on how Liverpool do.

Jurgen Klopp's side are at home to Middlesbrough who haven't won an away game in the league since the 21st of August. The last time Boro won at Anfield was March 1976, when Jack Charlton was in charge of them and Graeme Souness played against the club he would join two years later.

Liverpool know a win will guarantee them a top four finish and if they score a bucket load of goals there's a possibility they could overtake City on goal difference should Pep Guardiola's side draw at Watford. The Reds haven't won a home game since they beat Everton 3-1 in the Merseyside derby on April 1st. Since then they've drawn with Bournemouth and Southampton either side of a 2-1 defeat to Crystal Palace.

Arsenal will be hoping Liverpool's struggles against teams in the bottom half of the table continues tomorrow which would leave the door open for the Gunners who host Everton. Arsenal have won six of their last seven league games to put the pressure on City and Liverpool but Arsene Wenger's side could come up just short. 1997 was the last time Arsenal failed to qualify for the Champions League so it would only give the " Wenger Out " brigade even more ammo.

We'll have commentary of Liverpool and Middlesbrough from Anfield with Ron Jones and Brian Kerr and we'll also have our own reporters at every ground to keep you up to date on what's going on elsewhere.

Ian Beach will be at Stamford Bridge where Chelsea will be presented with the Premier League trophy after their match against Sunderland.

We also have two pairs of tickets for the Republic of Ireland's all important World Cup qualifier against Austria at the Aviva on June 11th.

Premier League Live with Sky Sports - 2-6pm on Sunday May 21st