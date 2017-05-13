The penultimate World of Football for the Premier League season saw us delve into the world of virtual football.

In the past few seasons, the FIFA and Pro Evo soccer games have just become more and more advanced, in particular the commentary. 15 or 20 years ago when the games were first taking off, some stock phrases and player names were all that was needed, but in recent years the lines have become personalised, the player databases are greater, and we can't even begin to imagine the hours of recording the commentators go through.

Our Premier League Live friend Mark Lawrenson has experience commentating in both the early and recent games, and on this week's WOF, we got him to explain to us just what's involved in the process, how much of his personal touch can he put on the lines, and we even listened back to some of his efforts in games down the years.

Lawro told us about how he and John Motson had to spend four "mind-numbingly boring" days barking out phrases in a small studio each time they were called up for a game's release. Unfortunately, Motson didn't appear to have been wearing the sheepskin coat.

As well as that, we also spoke about the "Iranian Messi", who's been making headlines all over the world this week. The 25-year-old student looks so much like the Barcelona hitman, he had to be saved by police after an ill-advised public appearance.

Meet Lionel Messi, look alike Iranian student, Reza Parastesh pic.twitter.com/1vmoiS2s82 — TRT World (@trtworld) May 13, 2017

And we also found out a little bit about Antonio Conte's favourite dining spot in London, and how he's using his friendship with the owner to keep track of his players' eating habits!

LISTEN BACK IN FULL BELOW: