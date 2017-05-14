There aren't many players who can boast as many as five league title in their playing career. Mark Lawrenson can though.

The Liverpool and Republic of Ireland legend joined Philip Egan yesterday to break down how Antonio Conte got it so right over the course of this season, and had some great stories of his own experiences winning the double in 1986.

According to Lawro, while Conte got his tactics spot on, his man-management is what separated him from the rest this year, citing the way he's handled Cesc Fabregas, who has been crucial despite being in and out of the side over the course of the season.

Victor Moses and Marcos Alonso have also been instrumental in the wing back positions, and Lawro says not many would have predicted that nine months ago. However, if they are to compete for the title again next season, and deal with the extra Champions League games, recruitments are definitely needed.

Mark won five league titles in his time at Anfield, but the fourth of those in 1986 was also part of a league and cup double, when they went on to defeat Mersey rivals Everton at Wembley.

Lawro recalled how the poor Everton players had to share a plane home with his celebrating Liverpool team, and also follow them on an open top bus parade around the city.

It's well worth a listen!