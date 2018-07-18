One of the most talented young footballers in the country has made the move to England.

Leanne Kiernan has signed for West Ham. The Cavan native rose to prominence after scoring a hat-trick for Shelbourne in the 2016 FAI Cup final.

She also got a goal on her senior international debut for the Republic of Ireland. She became a key member of Colin Bell's side and played in all seven matches in their failed attempt to qualify for the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Kiernan leaves Shelbourne as the top scorer in the 2018 National League scoring charts. She admits the move to full time professional football is life changing for her:

"I'm used to being at home on the farm, but now I'm living in a big city like London!" she told the club's website.

"It's been good so far. I'm living with two of the girls and learning all the new things I need to do now I'm living away from home for the first time.

"I'm looking forward to giving it a go and seeing how I get on. Hopefully it'll go well. Anybody coming here wants to be in the starting eleven, so I'll work hard, get my head down and hopefully get a place.

"We want to get our names out there as West Ham this season and show we're not just in the league to take part. We want to make our mark."

"Every summer, my job used to be at home looking after the pigs, but now things are very different!"

