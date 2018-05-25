Former Liverpool goalkeeper Bruce Grobbelaar says 'there will be goals' in the Champions League final this Saturday, but thinks it will end in favour of his old club.

Grobbelaar, who played with Liverpool between 1981-1994, said that despite both sides having 'formidable' attacks, he thinks that Liverpool's front three are good enough to edge it.

"I think we’ve got the quickest counter-attacking forwards in the Premier League with Salah, Firmino, and Mane", Grobbelaar told Adrian and Eoin on this morning's OTBAM.

"I predict that there will be goals, and we will score, no doubt about it. It’s about how much we [Liverpool] concede, but I’m going to go with 3-1 to Liverpool."

As well as predicting a Champions League triumph for Jurgen Klopp, the South African also believes that Liverpool have got the best value for money in their transfers this year.

"You have Van Dijk holding the fort at the back and you have Karius in goal.

"Karius will become the best value for money goalkeeper in the Premiership in the years to come."

"He cost €4 million from Mainz, he is going to be immense, because I tell you what, he has come on leaps and bounds since Van Dijk has come in at the back.", Grobbelaar concluded.

