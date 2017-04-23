Leinster are out of the Champions Cup following a 27-22 semi final defeat to Clermont Auvernge in Lyon. The French side were out of the blocks quickly and they scored the first try of the game in the 3rd minute when Peceli Yato crossed the line. Morgan Parra added the conversion and he made it 10-0 after nine minutes with a penalty. When David Strettle touched down for a second Clermont try in the 14th minute the writing was on the wall for Leinster but they were able to work their way back into the game.

Jonathan Sexton kicked a penalty before half time to make it 15-3 at the break and Leo Cullen's men started the second half much stronger. Sexton added three penalties in the first 13 minutes of the second half to reduce the deficit to three points. Parra made it a six point game and Camille Lopez landed a drop goal to stretch Clermont's lead to nine with just over 15 minutes to play.

Leinster's response was a stunning individual effort from Garry Ringrose who went over for Leinster's first try in the 67th minute. Sexton added the extras to make it a two point game but Clermont closed out the game with a Lopez penalty and second drop goal from the outhalf. Sexton kicked a late penalty for Leinster with 90 seconds left Clermont won the restart and set up a meeting with holders Saracens in the final.