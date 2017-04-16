We now know the identity of two of our Pro12 semi-finalists, although the presence of Munster and Leinster in the playoffs hasn’t really been in doubt over the last few months.

Leinster have guaranteed themselves home advantage in the last four, and while Munster are yet to secure their Thomond Park semi-final it looks inevitable, with just two points needed from their final two games.

They’ve been – by some distance –the two best teams in the competition this season, and the prospect of an Aviva Stadium final between the pair on May 27 is mouth-watering. Who knows, it might even be Part II of a Champions Cup and Pro12 showdown.

Munster’s 22-20 win against Ulster yesterday was far from a vintage display, but as they’ve done time and time again this season, they found a way to win a game they shouldn’t have. On four occasions they trailed Ulster, and prior to Dave O’Callaghan’s try and Tyler Bleyendaal’s game-winning conversion on 70 minutes, Munster had been in front for just three minutes of the game.

And once they got into the lead with 10 minutes to go, you just knew they wouldn’t let it slip. This season they’ve mastered the art of patience, striking late in games and seeing them through. Think of the away game against Ulster, both trips to Glasgow and last week’s return in Cork, Ospreys, Cardiff and Edinburgh away. It’s nailbiting and it’s last ditch and it’s pure Munster rugby.

Even as Ulster wriggled themselves into dropgoal territory in the final minutes of the game, you just knew it wouldn’t split the posts.

The worry though, is the depth. Conor Murray’s participation in next week’s Champions Cup semi-final against Saracens is looking less and less likely as the days go by, and while CJ Stander looks to be winning his fitness battle the ferocity of yesterday’s game at Thomond Park is taking its toll.

Darren Sweetnam will be undergoing return to play protocols this week, Rory Scannell is a doubt with an ankle injury, while Murray’s scrum half deputy Duncan Williams missed the game yesterday with a groin strain. Hardly ideal the week before taking on the all-conquering Saracens.

Depth is something Leinster have in abundance. Their front-liners will travel to France this weekend well rested, and safe in the knowledge that their absence wasn’t an issue against Connacht.

Sexton, Henshaw, Ringrose, Furlong, McGrath, Toner and Sean O’Brien were among those who sat out the trip to the Sportsground, and their replacements made a seamless transition into starting numbers. There were a few scares along the way as Connacht went down swinging, but ultimately Leo Cullen’s side had too much in attack. Five tries, five points, 37-24, home semi-final in the bag.

Now, onto Clermont.