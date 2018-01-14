There aren’t many superlatives left to describe Leinster.

Five wins from five, home quarter final in the bag. That daunting trip to Montpellier is now a dead rubber. They’ll probably take five points anyway, because they can.

They were given a brief scare against Glasgow, with emphasis on the word brief. Despite having a weakened team out, the Warriors started with a high tempo early on. Even after conceding an early try, they came back for more. Jordi Murphy was forced to take a yellow card for the team, and Glasgow took advantage of it to draw level with a converted Niko Matawalu try.

That was on 18 minutes. 18 minutes later the game was over, Nacewa, Fardy and Cronin crossing for tries. Leo Cullen’s side could have declared there and then, even before Johnny Sexton ran in a fifth try before half time.

The second half was a stroll, further tries for Nacewa and Fardy - as well as one for James Lowe on his European debut - garnished another exhibition of scoring for the province. 55-17, a scoreline that almost seems irrelevant. With the depth at Cullen’s disposal, the Champions Cup and Pro 14 double is very much a possibility.

Afterwards, Leo Cullen did his best to keep their form low-key, picking out some loose possession, an understandable result of such a one-sided game.

Attention then turned to Paris, and a game every bit as thrilling as Leinster’s was one-sided.

Ultimately Munster will come away disappointed, finishing on the wrong side of the 34-30 result, but with their destiny in their own hands, and Castres coming to Thomond next week with nothing to play for, it’s a defeat that won’t sting for too long.

What will linger in the minds is yet another game where discipline cost them. 15 points were conceded from penalties, and one of those Maxime Machenaud three-pointers was brought into kicking range following dissent. The penalty count has been a topic of discussion for some time. If Munster are to be in contention for any kind of silverware this season, it needs to be improved immediately.

Accuracy off the tee has also been an issue this season, and it reared its head again today. Conor Murray missed twice – albeit from long distance – while Ian Keatley saw a make-able first half penalty strike the post.

On a positive note, Keith Earls was a joy to watch, creating and finishing his second half try, looking threatening every time he touched the ball.

Denying Racing a try-scoring bonus point, and keeping a losing BP for themselves, may also prove to be priceless. It keeps the pool in their own hands. Win against Castres, and it’s quarter final time.