Ladies of Kilkenny. Fógra. The county is down an eligible bachelor. The Cats may not have been involved in the latter stages of the Allianz League this season but their intercounty playing window was fully availed of by one of the local hurling heroes.

Congrats to 2014 All Ireland winning, senior hurling captain Lester Ryan of Clara GAA club who has married his sweetheart, Niamh O'Donoghue from Drakelands, Kilkenny at Tabernacle Chapel, underneath St Mary's Cathedral, in the centre of the city.

However Lester won't have much time for a honeymoon as he is playing for Clara in the first round of the Kilkenny senior league on Friday evening against Danesfort in Bennettsbridge.

Niamh is unlikely to be giving new hubby any grief over his sporting commitments though as she plays camogie with the Dicksboro club and is a daughter of hurley maker, Tom O'Donoghue and his wife Margaret.

She also has two brothers, Eddie and Enda, who will be involved with Dicksboro in their opening senior hurling league match on Sunday.

Congrats to the happy couple! I'm sure Lester will be hoping he will not be in a position to take a honeymoon until October and after an extended run with club and county!