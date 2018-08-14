A full house will be in attendance for the Liam Miller Tribute at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on the 25th of September.

The organisers have confirmed that event is now a complete sell out and there will be a full house of 45,000 on hand for the occasion to commemorate his life and times.

Michael O’Flynn, Chairman of the Organising Committee, said, “We are absolutely thrilled that so many people are supporting this wonderful event in Páirc Uí Chaoimh. We would like to thank everyone again for their fabulous support. It’s a ringing endorsement of the GAA’s decision to donate the use of their stadium and we thank them wholeheartedly.

Great news that the #LiamMiller benefit game has sold out.. Thank you to everyone who bought tickets. See you in @PaircUiCha0imh Sept 25th — Kevin Kilbane (@kdkilbane77) August 14, 2018





“This will be a unique sporting occasion in Cork, not only because of the calibre of the soccer stars who will be taking part, but also because it will feature both soccer and GAA sports at the same time. It will be a fantastic tribute to Liam Miller who was one of Cork’s sporting heroes and a great celebration of sport in Cork.”

Proceeds from the Liam Miller Tribute Match will be used to help Liam’s wife Clare and their three children rebuild their lives, with Marymount Hospice among the charities also benefiting from the day.

The game will feature a team of Manchester United legends taking on a combined Republic of Ireland and Celtic legends XI, the teams are made of the late Ireland midfielder's former clubs as well as former international team-mates.

Off The Ball’s Kevin Kilbane, Roy Keane, Paul Scholes, and Robbie Keane will be among the former players who will take to the field in support of Miller, who passed away earlier this year at 36 following a battle with cancer.

Man Utd squad: Roy Keane, Ryan Giggs, Nicky Butt, Ronny Johnsen, Paul Scholes, Denis Irwin, David May, Louis Saha, Rio Ferdinand, Quinton Fortune, Andy Cole, Michael Clegg, Mikael Silvestre, Kevin Pilkington, Dion Dublin, Gary Neville, Alan Smith.

Celtic/Republic of Ireland squad: David Forde, Stephen Carr, Kevin Kilbane, Richard Dunne, Kenny Cunningham, Keith Andrews, Kevin Doyle, Stephen McPhail, Andy Reid, Robbie Keane, Damien Duff, Lee Carsley, Colin Healy, Shaun Maloney, Paul Lambert, John Hartson, Neil Lennon, Stylian Petrov, Shane Supple.