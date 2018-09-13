As you might expect newly crowned All-Ireland senior hurling champions Limerick dominate the list of hurling nominees in contention to be named on the 2018 PwC All-Star team.

John Kiely’s winning side are represented with 15 players on the short-list of 45 names that are released today by the GAA and the GPA.

As is tradition, the nominations are divided into 3 goalkeepers, 18 defenders, 6 midfielders and 18 forwards.

The final 15 that make up the PwC All-Star Hurling team of 2018 will be announced live on RTÉ TV and will be presented with their awards at a gala black-tie banquet in Dublin’s Convention Centre on Friday, November 2nd, 2018.

All Ireland finalists and Leinster champions, Galway, have received 9 nominations. The remainder of the breakdown is Cork 7, Clare 5, Kilkenny 5, Wexford 2 with Dublin and Tipperary receiving 1 nomination each.

Joe Canning (Galway), Padraig Mannion (Galway) and Cian Lynch (Limerick) will contest the Player of the Year award.

The Young Hurler of the Year nominees are Darragh Fitzgibbon (Limerick), Kyle Hayes (Limerick) and Martin Coleman (Cork).

GOALKEEPERS 1. Anthony Nash, Cork 2. Eoin Murphy, Kilkenny 3. Nicky Quaid, Limerick

DEFENDERS 1. Mark Coleman, Cork 2. Colm Spillane, Cork 3. David McInerney, Clare 4. Chris Crummey, Dublin 5. Dáithí Burke, Galway 6. Adrian Tuohy, Galway 7. Aidan Harte, Galway 8. Padraic Mannion, Galway 9. Cillian Buckley, Kilkenny 10. Padraig Walsh, Kilkenny 11. Sean Finn, Limerick 12. Mike Casey, Limerick 13. Richie English, Limerick 14. Diarmaid Byrnes, Limerick 15. Declan Hannon, Limerick 16. Dan Morrissey, Limerick 17. Paudie Foley, Wexford 18. Liam Ryan, Wexford

MIDFIELDERS 1. Colm Galvin, Clare 2. Darragh Fitzgibbon, Cork 3. David Burke, Galway 4. James Maher, Kilkenny 5. Cian Lynch, Limerick 6. Darragh O’Donovan, Limerick -3-

FORWARDS 1. Peter Duggan, Clare 2. John Conlon, Clare 3. Shane O’Donnell, Clare 4. Daniel Kearney, Cork 5. Seamus Harnedy, Cork 6. Pa Horgan, Cork 7. Joe Canning, Galway 8. Conor Whelan, Galway 9. Cathal Mannion, Galway 10. Jonathan Glynn, Galway 11. TJ Reid, Kilkenny 12. Kyle Hayes, Limerick 13. Gearoid Hegarty, Limerick 14. Tom Morrissey, Limerick 15. Aaron Gillane, Limerick 16. Seamus Flanagan, Limerick 17. Graeme Mulcahy, Limerick 18. Jason Forde, Tipperary PwC GAA/GPA Hurler of the Year Nominees 1. Joe Canning, Galway 2. Padraic Mannion, Galway 3. Cian Lynch, Limerick

PwC GAA/GPA Young Player of the Year in Hurling Nominees 1. Darragh Fitzgibbon, Cork 2. Kyle Hayes, Limerick 3. Mark Coleman, Cork