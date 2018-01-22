Limerick football manager Billy Lee will be without two of his most experienced players for the 2018 season, after it was confirmed that both Seanie Buckley and Johnny Buckley are retiring from intercounty football.

Both players were key members of the Limerick sides which contested Munster football finals in 2009 and 2010, with McCarthy also part of the panel which reached the provincial decider against Kerry in 2004.

Their retirements take more than 80 championship appearances out of the Limerick panel, leaving Lee with a youthful squad ahead of the Allianz Football League Division 4 campaign, which gets under way this weekend.

Corner back McCarthy made his debut in 2004, and went on to be nominated for a football All-Star in 2009, as well as winning two Allianz League Division Four titles in 2010 and 2013. In total, he lined out for the Treaty County 46 times in championship football.

Buckley captained Limerick to both of their Division 4 titles this decade, going on to play 40 times in the Championship. He departs the inter-county scene with a haul of 3-20.

Limerick open their Division 4 campaign this Saturday night away to Laois, with Billy Lee’s panel for the season much-changed from last year’s championship. Goalkeeper Donal O’Sullivan will captain the side in the absence of Iain Corbett, who misses the league campaign while serving with the Defence Forces in Lebanon.