After 240 minutes of absorbing test rugby, the Lions and the All Blacks couldn't be separated.

For the first time since their 1955 tour to South Africa, the Lions have drawn a test series, following their 15-15 stalemate with the All-Blacks in Auckland.

Owen Farrell's long range penalty brought the Lions level four minutes from time, but they still had to withstand some nervy moments to escape without defeat.

Straight from the kickoff after that equalising score, Lions fullback Liam Williams dropped the ball, before it spilled into the hands of hooker Ken Owens. A penalty was called by referee Romain Poite, before touring captain Sam Warburton made him doubt himself. The Frenchman checked with his TMO, before deciding the ball had been accidentally played by Owens. The kickable penalty was downgraded to a scrum, much to the displeasure of New Zealand players and fans.

The All Blacks had led 12-6 at the break. Both Ngani Laumape and Jordie Barrett crossed for tries on their first test starts, with one supplying the assist for the other on each occasion. The Lions were keeping in touch with two Farrell penalties.

A monstrous kick from Elliot Daly reduced the gap just after half time, before Owen Farrell and Beauden Barrett traded penalties to leave the home side three in front.

Farrell was nerveless to slot his fourth penalty of the day four minutes from time, with the Lions clinging on for a rare series draw.

Afterwards, their captain Sam Warburton said the drawn series made for an anticlimactic finish.