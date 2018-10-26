Liverpool are the only side from the top five in action this Saturday so a win would move them three points clear of leaders Manchester City, who play Tottenham on Monday night. A draw would also be enough for the Reds to go top but Jurgen Klopp's side will be expected to take all three points against a Cardiff side that has just one league win all season. Neil Warnock's side will have a bit more confidence following last week's 4-2 win over Fulham but Cardiff will have to do what West Ham, Brighton, Southampton and Manchester City have all failed to do this season and that's score a league goal at Anfield.

Liverpool may have scored four goals in their Champions League win over Red Star Belgrade on Wednesday night but the Reds are yet to hit their stride in the league. However Mo Salah scored his 50th club for the goal after only 65 games and his strike partners Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino were also on target.

Alisson has been rock solid since his arrival from Roma and could become the second Liverpool goalkeeper in the Premier League era to keep seven clean sheets in his first 10 starts. Virgil van Dijk has improved the performance of those around him and it all means Liverpool don't have to take as many risks when going in search of goals. Fabinho played the full 90 minutes on Wednesday and showed signs of what he can add to the team. The Brazilian can break up play but he also has the ability to create for the front three.

Cardiff may have it all to do this weekend but Neil Warnock's side have more favourable fixtures to come after their trip to Anfield. Cardiff will play Leicester, Brighton, Everton, Wolves, West Ham, Southampton and Watford before a game against Manchester United just before Christmas.

