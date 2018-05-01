Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has confirmed that he has spoken to Rangers about the managerial vacancy at Ibrox.

The 'Gers sacked Graeme Murty today, leaving Jimmy Nicholl and Jonatan Johansson to take charge of their final three Scottish Premiership games of the season.

BT Sport presenter Gary Lineker asked Gerrard on television this evening if newspaper reports over the last week, linking him with the job, were accurate.

"Yeah, there's truth in the rumours Gary," admitted Gerrard. "I've held initial talks with Rangers and the plan is to pick them up in a couple of days time.

"We'll see," he smiled when asked if he was confident he would take the job. "Yeah there is (interest in the job). I've held positive talks with them and the plan, obviously I'm busy for a couple of days now, but I'll pick it up on Thursday and we'll see if we can progress it."

Gerrard began working as Liverpool's youth coach at Anfield in February last year before going on to manage the u19 and u18 sides after impressing senior boss Jurgen Klopp.

It has been reported that he would be joined on the coaching ticket at Ibrox by ex-Liverpool team-mate and former Scotland international Gary McAllister.

The job would represent a huge task for the inexperienced 37-year-old considering that he has never managed at senior level.

The gap between Rangers and Glasgow rivals Celtic looked as big as ever last weekend when the Hoops hammered them 5-0 to seal a seventh consecutive Scottish Premiership title while off the pitch the club still owes over £15 million in loans and recorded a £6.7 million net loss in their latest accounts.

