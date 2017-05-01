After Manchester United and Manchester City both slipped up yesterday Liverpool can take a firm grip on third place this evening in the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp's side travel to Watford at 8 o clock, knowing they can move three ahead of City and four clear of United in the table, although both will have a game in hand on the Reds.

Despite suffering defeat last week to Crystal Palace, the Reds know that Champions League qualification is back in their own hands, after back-to-back draws for their rivals.

Daniel Sturridge and Adam Lallana could both make their return for Liverpool tonight, while the hosts are sweating on the fitness of defender Craig Cathcart.

Klopp will also be returning to the scene of his biggest defeat as Liverpool boss, losing 3-0 to Watford in the corresponding fixture last season. The Hornets also bring an impressive run of home form into the game, winning and keeping clean sheets in each of their last three games.

On paper, Liverpool would be expected to win, but in reality this is precisely the kind of fixture they've struggled with this season, with all six of their defeats coming against teams who were in the bottom half of the table.

Klopp says there's no point dwelling on those statistics, when they still have so much left to play for.