Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has been ruled out of playing at this summer's World Cup in Russia.

The 24-year-old was stretchered off in the 15th minute of last night's Champions League semi-final first leg win over Roma.

A scan on Wednesday has revealed a knee ligament injury which rules him out for the rest of the season, including a potential Champions League final, and England's World Cup campaign.

Chamberlain put out a statement on social media in which he also paid tribute to Irish Liverpool supporter, Sean Cox, who was critically injured ahead of last night's game after being attacked by Roma fans.

"Absolutely devastated to have picked up the injury at such a crucial time in the season. Gutted I won't be able to play any further part in our Champions League run for Liverpool, and also the World Cup with England.

He goes on to say, "However this all pales in comparison to how the family of the Liverpool fan badly hurt before last night's game must be feeling. My thoughts are with him and his loved ones."

Mr Cox remains in Walton Neurological Centre in Liverpool with his wife by his side.

Merseyside Police were today questioning two men, aged 29 and 20, about the incident.