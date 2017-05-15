There's an old Irish expression 'your health is your wealth'. He may be set to pocket $30 million in sponsorship from his kit and equipment deals but Rory McIlroy's fitness is in the spotlight after his finish in Sawgrass.

The Ulsterman will undergo an MRI scan in Belfast in the coming days with his participation in the 2017 BMW PGA Championship under threat.

The world number two struggled with a back injury for much of the Player's Championship and eventually finished in a tie for 35th.

South Korean Kim Si Woo was a surprise winner of the tournament, finishing three clear of the field on 10 under par.

It was a tournament to forget for the Irish contingent as Shane Lowry didn't make the cut and Graeme McDowell ended up on 9 over.