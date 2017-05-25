Shane Lowry is two shots off the lead after day one of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth. A birdie on the final hole secured an opening round 68 to leave the Offaly man on 4 under par. Lowry ended the day with six birdies and two bogeys which has him two behind the leader Johan Carlsson. The Swede dropped a shot on his final hole so his round of 6 under leaves him with a one shot lead.

Paul Dunne's the next best placed of the Irish on 1 under par following an opening round 71. The Greystones golfer was one of the last players to tee off and

Padraig Harrington and Darren Clarke both finished up on 1 over par, one ahead of Damien McGrane while Neil O'Briain ended up on 10 over.

Meanwhile on the PGA Tour, Graeme McDowell's one off the clubhouse lead at the Dean and DeLuca Invitational in Texas. The former US Open champion carded a 4 under round 66, to leave him one behind American Derek Fathauer.