Arsenal put a disappointing Premier League season behind them to beat Chelsea 2-1 and win the FA Cup at Wembley. The Gunners 13th FA Cup success will soften the blow of missing out on Champions League football on the final day of the Premier League season last Sunday.

Alexis Sanchez put Arsenal ahead in the fourth minute in controversial circumstances, when referee Anthony Taylor overruled his assistant after he had flagged for offside against Aaron Ramsey. Chelsea also claimed Sanchez handled the ball in the build-up to the goal.

It got worse for Chelsea in the second half when Victor Moses was shown a second yellow card in the 68th minute for diving in the penalty area. However Antonio Conte's side were level eight minutes later through Diego Costa's deflected effort which wasn't dealt with by David Ospina.

Arsenal, the better team throughout, refused to be denied and hit the front again three minutes later when Aaron Ramsey got on the end of substitute Olivier Giroud's cross. It's the seventh FA Cup success for manager Arsene Wenger and after the game the Gunners boss said his future will be resolved next week after a board meeting on Tuesday.