It'll be a repeat of last year's Champions League final in this year's semi-finals.

After needing extra-time to see off Bayern Munich in the last round, Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid will take on their cross-city rivals Atletico, who they've beaten in two of the last three finals, as well as knocking out in the 2015 quarter finals.

In 2014, Real came out on top 4-1 after extra-time, having needed a Sergio Ramos equaliser deep in injury time to deny Atletico. Last year in Milan, the pair went all the way to penalties, with Real eventually lifting their 11th Champions League title.

Atletico booked their place in the last four with a 2-1 aggregate win against Premier League champions Leicester, and will travel to the Santiago Bernabeu on May 2, before returning to the Vicente Calderon eight days later.

Barcelona's conquerors Juventus will play French side Monaco in the last four, with the Italians on the hunt for a first European Cup since 1996. They'll be at home for the first leg on May 3, with the return in the principality on May 9.

Manchester United have Spanish opposition for the Europa League semi-finals, travelling to play Celta Vigo in their first leg on May 4, returning to Old Trafford a week later.

With United four points back from the Champions League places in the Premier League and a difficult run-in of games, Jose Mourinho will be hoping a first ever Europa League title could be their route back to the top tier next season.

The other semi final will see Lyon, who overcame Besiktas in the quarter finals face Ajax, winners of this competition back in 1992.