Police are probing a number of malicious messages sent to Liverpool player Loris Karius.

The Goalkeeper made two errors that cost his team in the Champions League final as he was directly at fault for two goals in the 3-1 loss in Kiev to Real Madrid.

Some labelled the German keeper a Nazi, others made threats to his family while many told him to take his own life.

The vile comments have prompted Merseyside Police to launch an investigation.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Goalkeeper Karius fails against Real Madrid is better with titanic music <a href="https://t.co/oy59775gCm">pic.twitter.com/oy59775gCm</a></p>— luchito (@luchitosi_) <a href="https://twitter.com/luchitosi_/status/1000568304375869440?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 27, 2018</a></blockquote>

<script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

In a statement they said: "We take social media posts of this nature extremely seriously. Offences will be investigated."

"Officers are aware of a number of comments and threats made via social media.

"Merseyside Police would like to remind social media users than any offences including malicious communications and threatening behaviour will be investigated."