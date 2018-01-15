The way has been cleared for Manchester United to bring Arsenal striker Alexis Sanchez to Old Trafford with reports in England claiming that Manchester City have ended their interest in signing him.

City were unwilling to pay over £20 million for the 29-year-old whose contract with the Gunners expires at the end of the season while it is also understood that were his wage demands to be met, it would have taken him above the top earners at the Etihad.

It is believed that United are willing to offer Sanchez a salary package worth £400,000-per-week while they are also thought to have offered the Londoners £35 million to take him up North.

However, United may still have a fight on their hands with fellow Premier League club Chelsea said to have rivaled the multi-million pound bid which could take it over the £35 million mark.

While refusing to confirm his interest in the player last Friday, United boss Jose Mourinho let his feelings on the Chilean international be known.

"There are some players in the football world, if you have a chance to sign them, doesn't matter if it is in January, in March or in July, you have to try. But in relation to Alexis Sanchez, I don't say a word. The only word I can say is the same word that everybody says; he's a phenomenal player."