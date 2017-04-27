1 – Just a single point separates the sides heading into tonight’s Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium. City lie in 4th place on 64 points, United 5th on 63.

2 ­– the number of goals City scored to win the last Premier League meeting between the sides. Kevin de Bruyne and Kelechi Iheanacho hit the back of the net as Pep Guardiola won his first Manchester Derby with a 2-1 victory at Old Trafford on the 10th September.

3 – Legendary United boss Matt Busby made more than 200 appearances for City. He is one of just three men who played for one side and managed the other. Mark Hughes and Steve Coppell are the others.

4 – Jose Mourinho has failed to win his last four league games against Manchester City. He has drawn 2 and lost 2.

5 - City have won five of the last eight league meetings between the sides.

6 – The most goals either side have scored in a Manchester derby, City won 6-1 in 1923 and again in 2011. United biggest win came in 1994, when they recorded a 5-0 victory in 1994.

8 – The number of goals Sergio Agüero has scored in the fixture. He is the favourite to open the scoring tonight.

8 - Kick off is at 8 o’clock

11 - Wayne Rooney is the tie’s record goal scorer having hit the back of the net on 11 occasions.

23 – This is the first Manchester Derby to be held on a Thursday in 23 years.

36 – The number of times Ryan Giggs has played in the fixture, more than any other player.

72 - United have won the Derby on 72 occasions, City 50, while there have been 51 draws.

174 – This will be the 174th meeting of the two clubs, in a rivalry that stretches back to 1881.