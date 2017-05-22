Manchester United are planning a trip to Dublin as part of their pre-season preparations.

It's been confirmed that United will play Sampdoria in a pre-season friendly at the Aviva Stadium on Wednesday the 2nd of August.

United will play five games on a pre-season tour of the USA, as well as a friendly in Norway, before facing the Italians in Dublin 11 days before the start of the new Premier League season.

Sampdoria are currently 10th in Serie A with one round of games left to play, and are a former club of Republic of Ireland legend Liam Brady, who played for the Genoa-based side in the 1980s.

Manchester United previously played at the Aviva Stadium when it was re-opened in 2010, defeating a League of Ireland selection 7-1.

Ed Woodward, Manchester United Executive Vice Chairman, said: "The team has a good variety of games over the summer, playing in great stadiums and allowing a large number of our global family of fans to see live games across the world.

"The pre-season programme has been put together to ensure the manager and his squad have a great platform to prepare for next season with games against top class opposition."

Massimo Ienca, Sampdoria General Secretary, said: "It's a great honour for U.C. Sampdoria to take part in this prestigious international event in Dublin. We recently commemorated the 25th anniversary of our European Cup Final against Barcelona at Wembley - the pinnacle of our club's long history. Now, as then, Sampdoria are a respected club flying our unique flag and colours around the world.

"It is a pleasure to think that we will soon be playing against Manchester United, England's most successful club and one of this year's UEFA Europa League finalists. I'm sure the match will be a memorable occasion for everyone involved - and the fans especially."



Tickets for the game go on sale this Friday at 11am.