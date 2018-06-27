He may have played at 4 world cups and be widely regarded as one of the best players ever but Maradona's goal celebrations after the winning Argentina goal have generated quite an amount of social media discourse.

Being a mega star in a country with a population of 43 million can't be easy to be fair and because of his own great career wherever he goes, especially soccer matches, he becomes a focus of attention.

Maradona was more than likely as nervous as his fellow country men and national team as Argentina failed to hit the ground running at this tournament and display any trophy winning potential.

They're back on track now though.

Argentina will play France at the World Cup next - after dramatically qualifying for the last-16.

The South Americans needed a late goal from Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo to beat Nigeria 2-1.

Lionel Messi scored a brilliant opener on the quarter hour mark, 6 minutes after the restart Victor Moses equalised from the penaly spot and the South Americans were on the verge of an embarrassing exit, before Manchester United defender Rojo fired the winner.

But as television cameras swung his way, seconds after the ball hit the back of Nigeria’s net, Maradona thrust middle-finger gestures with both hands and was branded 'a laughing stock' by BBC presenter Gary Lineker.

Maradona also didnt appear 'himself' and under the influence of something or other before being treated by paramedics.

Since then he's posted @maradona on instagram 'I just want to tell you that I'm fine, that I'm not and I have not been hospitalized. During the interval of the match with Nigeria I had a strong pain in the back of my neck and a failure.

A doctor visited me and advised me to go back home before the second half, but I decided to stay because we were playing everything for everything.

How could I leave? A kiss to all and thanks for the support ... Diego will still be there for a while.'

Which is reassuring but still a bit sad? You'd hope a mate of his will take him aside and say 'horse cop on'.

This kind of stuff is a bit sad.

