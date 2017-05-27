Watford have appointed Marco Silva as head coach. The 39-year-old, who has managed in Portugal, Greece and most recently in England with Hull City has signed a two-year deal at Vicarage Road.

Silva was on course to keep Hull in the Premier League but a 2-0 defeat at home to Sunderland proved costly as they were relegated on the penultimate weekend of the season with a 4-0 loss at Crystal Palace.

A title-winner in Greece with Olympiacos, Silva had previously led Sporting Lisbon to a third-place finish in Portugal in 2014 and delivered their first trophy – the Portuguese Cup – since 2008.

Silva first started out in management at Estoril where he guided the club to promotion and a place in Portugal’s top-flight.