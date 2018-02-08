Martin O'Neill & John Delaney pay tribute to 'gifted' Wes Hoolahan
Republic of Ireland boss Martin O'Neill has paid tribute to Wes Hoolahan in the wake of his international retirement while FAI chief executive John Delaney has hailed the Dubliner as "one of the most technically gifted players" ever to play for the Boys in Green.
The 35-year-old midfielder announced his decision to end his playing days with Ireland following a career in which he won 43 caps with 35 of those earned on O'Neill's watch.
Hoolahan was the third most used player under the current boss who today recalled that famous afternoon in Paris when Ireland played Sweden at Euro 2016.
"Wes phoned me last week to let me know about retiring from international football. I remember, with great fondness, his outstanding performance and wonderful goal, against Sweden in Paris during the EUROs.
"His desire to play for his country was immeasurable and he was a delight to work with over the past four years. Naturally, I wish Wes the very best of luck with his career at club level."
Hoolahan's still plying his trade with English Championship club Norwich City where he moved to in 2008 from Blackpool but FAI CEO John Delaney was keen to highlight his club years back at home.
"There is no doubt in my mind that Wes Hoolahan will be remembered as one of the most technically gifted players ever to pull on the Ireland jersey," said Delaney.
"I think a lot of credit should go to both Belvedere and Shelbourne, who helped to develop a talented kid into a skilled professional who would go on to score that superb goal against Sweden in the Stade de France at EURO 2016.
"Wes made his name in the League of Ireland with a fantastic Shelbourne side and he was always proud of that. I think he is the perfect role model for young players aspiring to reach the top because he worked hard for everything that he got and embraced his time representing his country.
"We would like to pay tribute to Wes at the Aviva Stadium for his contribution to Irish football, at a time that suits him. Wes and his family are welcome to the Aviva Stadium at any time."
A former Under 21 and B international, Hoolahan started 24 of his 43 senior appearances with his first cap coming as a Blackpool player.
