Former Republic of Ireland international Keith Andrews has rubbished the suggestion that the media have a vendetta against Martin O'Neill.

O'Neill and RTÉ's Tony O'Donoghue endured another tetchy interview yesterday.

It was the latest in a long line of awkward exchanges, which first begin in 2014 after a 2-1 away win in Georgia.

When O’Donoghue asked if the late Aiden McGeady strike to secure the win masked over what was a poor performance O’Neill responded:

“We’re playing away from home Tony, even you should be delighted we won the game.

“You don’t seem that pleased with it, not like you to pick a negative in a thing,” O’Neill responded sarcastically.

Why can't we be friends... pic.twitter.com/HOgqWzFSi5 — 98FM Sport (@98FMsport) January 25, 2018





Andrews doesn't know why O'Neill felt the need to start a fight with the media yesterday:

“I just feel we need positivity to move forward in this next step because of the negativity that surrounded Irish football since that result and performance against Denmark.

“Why set off on this foot? I think Martin O’Neill feels there is some kind of vendetta against him and I don’t think that’s the case.”

The former Ireland midfielder was speaking on the Keith Andrews Football Show, he hosts Off The Ball’s new weekly Thursday afternoon show. You can watch it on YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook.