The ink is on the paper, the deal is signed!

As FAI Chief Executive John Delaney indicated last week, Martin O'Neill has penned his new contract which will see him manage the Republic of Ireland team until 2020.

O'Neill's backroom team, which includes Roy Keane, are also signed up for the next couple of years, which will see the Boys in Green embark on a new Nations League campaign, followed by the European Championship qualifiers.

O'Neill verbally agreed his new deal last October, before the 5-1 World Cup play off defeat by Denmark. The Derryman was courted by Stoke City earlier this month, but has decided to remain on with the 'people's team' as the rebuilding begins for the years ahead.

If the Republic of Ireland qualify for Euro 2020, they will play two of their Group matches at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

The draw for the Nations League is tomorrow in Switzerland, and O'Neill will be in attendance as Ireland discover their opponents. There will be matches in September, October and November. Ireland's next fixture is a friendly in Turkey in March.