Ryan Mason has been forced to retire on medical advice. The 26-year-old Hull City midfielder suffered a fractured skull in January 2017 after clashing heads with Gary Cahill and was rushed to hospital for life-saving surgery. Mason had only joined from Tottenham for a club record fee of around 13-million pounds a few months before the incident. Mason started training with the club again last May but no return date was ever given. His one England cap came in a friendly against Italy three years ago.

🔶◾️ | It is with deep regret that the Club has to announce, following the head injury suffered on 22nd January 2017, @RyanMason is to retire from football with immediate effect ➡️ https://t.co/ccKiMlH6ZK pic.twitter.com/uNQ6mALO35 — Hull City (@HullCity) February 13, 2018

Hull confirmed the news this morning with a club statement:

" It is with deep regret that the Club has to announce that, following the head injury suffered on 22nd January 2017, Ryan Mason is to retire from football with immediate effect.

Ryan has sought the guidance of numerous world renowned neurologists and neuro surgeons who have all advised that a return to competitive football is not advised.

Ryan would like to put on record his thanks to all at the Club who have aided his recovery to this point and he his is indebted to them for their support and compassion over the past 12 months. "

Mason confirmed the news of his retirement via social media:

" I have worked tirelessly in order to be able to return to the pitch. Unfortunately, having taken expert medical advice, I now have no option but to retire due to the risks involved given the nature of my injury. "

Mason added: " I am and always will be eternally grateful for the incredible network of people around me who have helped me to recover from what was a life-threatening injury in January 2017.