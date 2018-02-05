Mauricio Pochettino hailed the testicular fortitude of Harry Kane as he netted a late equaliser for Tottenham against Liverpool.

The England striker scored from the spot to salvage a 2-2 draw just minutes after he'd missed a penalty.

Pochettino says he showed bravery to step up and have another go under so much pressure:

"He is one of the best strikers, he is so calm. To score 100 Premier League goals is because you have big, big balls.

"I was calm and relaxed. But I think it was a great game to see and to watch for everyone. Two teams trying to play exciting football.

"We were better after 90 minutes, much better, deserved to win but that is football. What is important is the character and the performance.

"First half we were better too but we conceded after three minutes. We conceded the first goal but over the 90 minutes we were much better."