Walter Mazzarri will step down as Watford manager after Sunday's final Premier League game of the season at home to Manchester City. The Italian will depart the Hornets after just one year in charge and with the club 16th in the league table.

Watford released a statement this afternoon to confirm that Mazzarri would be stepping down following a meeting with the club's board.

Watford chairman Scott Duxbury said in a statement:

"After the board discussed with Walter Mazzarri the club's future goals and aspirations, it was decided he will be stepping down from his position as the club's Head Coach after the final game of the 2016/17 season."

"We thank Walter and his staff for the contribution they have made to Watford Football Club over the past year."

The former Inter Milan and Napoli manager, has come under increasing pressure at Watford following five defeats in a row and he's also benched fan favourite Troy Deeney in the last few months.

Quique Sanchez Flores was sacked by Watford last summer - despite guiding the club to the FA Cup semi-finals and comfortably retaining their status in the top division - while Slavisa Jokanovic departed a year earlier after leading Watford into the Premier League.

Mazzarri was the seventh Watford manager hired by the Pozzo family since they bought the club in 2012.