Robbie Keane revealed during the week that he's edging closer to a new club, with one final adventure left in the incredible playing career of the Republic of Ireland's record scorer.

One man who knows Robbie well is his former Irish teammate Jason McAteer, who was on Premier League Live co-commentary duty for Today FM this afternoon, in Bournemouth's 1-0 win against Sunderland.

McAteer says that while Keane is still good enough to make a big impact at a club in his final years, he needs to act fast. Citing from his own experiences in the twilight of his playing career, McAteer says the longer you're "out of the loop", you can quickly become a "forgotten man".

Looking beyond his playing career, McAteer was adamant that Keane has a future in the game when he hangs up his boots, saying he has "bags of charisma", and "has a wealth of knowledge and experience" in the game, which makes him a natural for management.

