It had been a long-time coming, but Sunderland's 10-year stay in the Premier League is over.

Their relegation to the Championship was made official with yesterday's 1-0 defeat to Bournemouth, ending a miserable season for the Black Cats under David Moyes.

Former Sunderland captain Jason McAteer was on co-commentary duty for Today FM's Premier League Live yesterday at the Stadium of Light, and says that lack of ambition from the owners has ultimately cost the club, saying "we've been waiting for this to happen".

And while McAteer says that David Moyes does deserve criticism for not getting the most out of his players, he doesn't feel the former Everton and United boss has been helped by the board in the transfer windows.

McAteer still thinks Moyes is the right man to being them back into the top flight, and adds that with the right attitude and planning, it can benefit the club in the long run, saying that, "sometimes you have to take a step back to take two forward".

Listen back to McAteer's thoughts on Sunderland in full below: