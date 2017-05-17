Leinster and Ireland second row Mike McCarthy has confirmed his retirement from rugby with immediate effect due to an elbow injury. The 35 year old had been due to join French club Narbonne this summer but the move is off now.

McCarthy, who won 19 caps for Ireland, says the circumstances surrounding the end of his playing days are a big disappointment.

McCarthy also suffered with concussion issues in recent seasons and was ruled out for the rest of the current campaign a month ago with back and elbow problems.

After 17 years as a professional that saw him play with Wasps, Connacht, Newcastle and Leinster, he was told to call it a day on medical advice.

Speaking to the Leinster website McCarthy said:

" it’s just sad because I’ve played my last game without really knowing it, without really being able to savour it or take it in. To enjoy it more. That decision has been taken away from me and it’s difficult because even random things like I’m a dad and you do think of moments like bringing your daughter onto the pitch for a lap, maybe even with a trophy, and that’s no longer an option so like I said it’s just difficult right now to get my head around "

McCarthy also revealed how much he was looking forward to moving to France:

" I was massively excited to go there. It’s a beautiful part of France to live, down by the south coast and we were all looking forward to it and I was looking forward to contributing on the field over the next two seasons. They’ve had a lot of success in the past so I was looking forward to going there and doing my bit. "